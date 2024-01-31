Railway Budget 2024: All you need to know about the budget

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce the interim Budget on February 1, India also awaits the railway budget. The government, in 2016, decided to merge the Railway Budget with the Union Budget when late Arun Jaitley, the then Finance Minister, presented the first combined Budget for the financial year 2017-18. ::

Railway Budget 2024: The Railway Budget 2024 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.