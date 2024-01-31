‘Propaganda for PM Modi’: Cong slams President's address to Parliament. BJP hits back

The Congress on Wednesday criticised President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament, alleging it as a mere endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and labelling it as a propaganda tool, ANI reported. Congress MPs Mallikajun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi and others during President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session, in New Delhi on Jan. 31.(PTI)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that rather than addressing critical issues facing the nation, the speech by the president only served the purpose of lauding Modi and his administration.

"President's speech was only about praising PM Modi and their government. It was a propaganda, advertisement for PM Modi and a political speech," Kharge said."Maybe the President was directed to speak in such a way that she followed in her 1 hour and 20 minutes long speech," the Congress chief said.

He also highlighted that the president failed to mention employment-related concerns in her speech. "There was nothing related to employment mentioned in the President's speech. This was a document to entrap the poor," Kharge added.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dubbed the president's address as an “election speech” and said that was a one-sided narrative.

“They have written an election speech for the President to deliver. They have not talked about the things which they have not done. They claimed that they pull people out of poverty but they also talked about giving 81 crore people food grains,” Tharoor told ANI. “This is a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions, which I believe, people will have to think about then they go to vote in Lok Sabha elections.”

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress MP from Assam also told the news agency that it appears that the government tried to hide the truth.

"It appears that the government tried to hide the truth. The way democracy was crushed in Chandigarh mayor elections, in the same way, economic and social issues were crushed in the President's speech. I think the way those close to the PM are being benefited will continue to get benefits with this year's budget," he alleged.

The BJP criticised the Congress for their remarks on the President's speech.

Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni said that the Opposition parties have no issues left to raise now after the way the Modi government worked for the development of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu's address



President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building. She spoke on various aspects of the economy, and highlighted achievements of the 10 years of the Narendra Modi government.

In her first address in the new Parliament building, President Murmu also said the centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya has now become a reality and added that apprehensions over the abrogation of Article 370 are a thing of the past.

"(People were) hopeful of construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) for centuries and that dream has been fulfilled now. (People also) wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Article 370 is also history," she said.

In her speech, the president also lauded the achievements of the Narendra-Modi led NDA government.

"The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes -- India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games," she said.