In first address in new Parliament building, President Murmu hails Ram Temple, triple talaq law

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the first time in the new Parliament building on Wednesday, marking the commencement of the Budget session. In her speech, the president mentioned the government's accomplishments over the last five years, including the India's moon landing and performance in the Asian Games. She also mentioned the inauguration of the Ram Temple. President Droupadi Murmu receives guard of honour on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"(People were) hopeful of construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) for centuries and that dream has been fulfilled now. (People also) wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Article 370 is also history," she said.

Budget 2024 LIVE: Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat our strengths, says President Murmu

She also listed the government's achievements.

"The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes -- India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games," she said.

President Murmu noted that it was her first address in the new Parliament building.

"This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building," she said.

President Murmu said India's achievements are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years.

"We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale," she said.

She also lauded the members of the Parliament for the passage of the women's reservation bill.

President Droupadi Murmu said her government believes that the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on four strong pillars – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor.

She lauded the government for keeping inflation under control despite global crises like the coronavirus-induced pandemic and wars.

"This Parliament has made a strict law against triple talaq," she said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI