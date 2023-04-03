Budget session 2023 highlights: Both Houses adjourned till 11 am on April 5 amid ruckus by opposition MPs
- Budget session 2023 LIVE updates: Congress protests continue ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appeal against two-year sentence in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.
Parliament was resumed after a four-day break and Congress MPs held a meeting in the Congress Parliamentary Party office to chalk out the strategy for the day.
As Rahul Gandhi appealed against the two year sentence by a Surat court in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case Congress MPs continued to protest. Opposition MPs in the parliament and wore black, considered as a mark of protest while TMC members spotted with black face masks.
MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into charges against the Adani Group. In Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs began shouting slogans, "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai," as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for laying of the listed official papers on the table of the House at the start of day's proceedings.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 02:10 PM
Both Houses adjourned till 11 am on April 5
Both Houses Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11 am on April 5 amid protests by opposition MPs over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 02:05 PM
Amid opposition protests, both Houses resume proceedings
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings resumed amid protest by opposition parties' MPs.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 11:14 AM
Both Houses adjourned within minutes of commencement
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2pm within minutes of commencement of the proceedings amid opposition parties' protests against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and Adani issue.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references to sitting MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent who passed away recently. The House now adjourns for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away.