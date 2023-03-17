Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings update

Following a daylong adjournment on Friday due to protests from both sides, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will reconvene to debate the Union Budget 2023. While the opposition raised demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue, the ruling parties pressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to offer apology on the remarks he made in London.

Subsequently, a slew of bills are slated to be passed in both the Upper and Lower House on Friday. Here we bring minute-to-minute updates from in and out of the parliament.

Today's agenda in Parliament, March 17

In Lok Sabha

1. The Compulsory Teaching of Sanskrit Language in Schools Bill, 2019

2. National Youth Commission Bill, 2019

3. Supreme Court of India (Establishment of a Permanent Bench at Jabalpur) Bill, 2020

4. Plastic Manufacturing (Regulation) Bill, 2019

5. Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of section 20A, etc., Tourism Promotion Authority Bill, 2019)

6. Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of section 451)

7. Unemployment Allowance Bill, 2019

8. Agricultural Workers Welfare Fund Bill, 2019

9. Special Educational Facilities (For Children of Parents Living below Poverty Line) Bill, 2019

10. Rainwater (Harvesting and Storage) Bill, 2019

11. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Sub Plans (Budgetary Allocation and Special Schemes) Bill, 2020

In Rajya Sabha

1. The Waqf Repeal Bill, 2022

2. The Constitution (Amendment) Bill

3. The Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Superstitious Practices Bill, 2022

4. The Facial Recognition Technology (Regulation Of Police Powers) Bill, 2023

5. The Marriage Bureau (Regulation) Bill, 2022

6. The Interfaith Marriages by Unlawful Conversion (Prohibition) Bill, 2023

6. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2022

7. The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022