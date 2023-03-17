Budget session: Parliament proceeding interrupted for fifth day, both Houses adjourned till March 20

With Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) renewed attacks on Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London and the Opposition's demurral over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and its demand for setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the matter, the fifth day of the Union Budget session's second leg saw more ruckus in the Parliament. Both the Upper and Lower Houses failed to do any business for five days in a row after the second phase of Union Budget session 2023 started on March 13. More ruckus likely to continue in Parliament today.(PTI)

Right from the beginning of the session, BJP MPs, including Union ministers, have been demanding a public apology from Rahul Gandhi and sought his suspension from Lok Sabha for his remarks in the UK's Cambridge University. As a rebuttal, Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding a JPC-level probe into the Adani-Hindenburg matter. In his response after being attacked by the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said whether he is allowed to speak on the floor of the House or asked to ‘shut up’ would be a ‘test of Indian democracy’.

What can be expected in Parliament today:

1) Parliament continued to witness logjams and the opposition carried on its protest until a JPC is set up to probe alleged irregularities by the Adani Group, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday. At a press conference on Thursday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh alleged a nexus between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that the Opposition will not spare those "who looted the country's assets worth lakhs and crores of rupees".

2) A slew of Bills including the Waqf Repeal Bill, 2022, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, the Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Superstitious Practices Bill, 2022 and the Facial Recognition Technology (Regulation Of Police Powers) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha and Tourism Promotion Authority Bill, 2019, Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of section 451), Unemployment Allowance Bill, 2019, Agricultural Workers Welfare Fund Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha were slated to be introduced which couldn't find their place to reach the table.

3) Several Opposition MPs had placed suspension of business notices in Rajya Sabha and adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss several matters keeping a central focus on the Adani-Hindenburg issue. Likewise, the treasury benches have been unanimously demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology, indicating towards more ruckus in the Parliament today.

4) Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday within one minute of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in the Parliament. He couldn't get to speak today in the Lower House as the House has been adjourned followed by interruptions. According to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rahul Gandhi earlier met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament and requested him to allow him time to speak about the allegations made by BJP against him

