'… part of anti-nationalist toolkit’: JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi over London speech

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for the Congress leader's controversial speech in London and reiterated the demand to apologise in Parliament during the ongoing budget session. BJP president JP Nadda.(PTI file)

Nadda alleged that Rahul Gandhi has become a permanent part of the "anti-nationalist toolkit".

“It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit,” said Nadda said ahead of Friday's Parliament session.

Nadda also claimed that Gandhi was also insulting the elected majority government and 130 crore Indians. “What is this if not strengthening the traitors? Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil said that democracy has finished in India and Europe and the US should intervene. What could be more shameful than this?” the BJP president said in a video conference.

“At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament,” Nadda added.

The senior BJP leader also asked why do Hungarian-American businessman George Soros and Gandhi speak the same language. “Why do Pakistan and Congress speak similarly?” Nadda asked.

On Thursday, the logjam in Parliament continued for the fourth successive day with the ruling BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP demanded an apology from Gandhi over his remarks in the UK, while the Opposition members pressed for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

Parliament was initially adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day amid continued protests directed in both houses.

The ongoing second part of the Budget session began on March 13.

Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

