Chennai, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday dared Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to "open" the three corruption files on his table and take action on them. Udhayanidhi Stalin dares TN CM to 'open' corruption files

Initiating a debate in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi recalled that the chief minister mentioned three files and that he was waiting for an appropriate time to open them.

"The chief minister has accused our previous DMK regime mentioning not to force him to reveal the details. I insist that he open the files and take action. Why are you afraid to reveal and why are you delaying," Udhayanidhi said, making a remark on Vijay's decision, which was later expunged by Speaker J C D Prabhakar.

Intervening, Minister N Anand maintained that the government possessed full evidence regarding the files and assured the House that legal action would be taken at the appropriate time.

Simultaneously, the Speaker dismissed Udhayanidhi's accusation that the chief minister depended on others for the decision-making and asserted that the CM operated entirely on his independent judgment, intellect, and administrative capabilities.

He clarified the CM's work ethic, and noted that decision-making is conducted through structured, formal consultations with department officials rather than by external influences.

Prabhakar appealed to the members to refrain from using the phrases "punch dialogues" or cinematic behavior, emphasising that inflammatory or unverified claims would not be permitted without proper documentation in the House.

Udhayanidhi's angry retort follows Chief Minister Vijay's assertion in the Assembly on August 19 warning opposition DMK against persistently demanding evidence of past regime corruption, stating he already possessed "incriminating files" from three government departments on his table.

The "incriminating files" have already been reviewed and are currently kept on his table, he said, warning the opposition that he would reveal the details at the right time. "Initially, I didn't want to make a statement. But the opposition is demanding evidence. A week ago, Finance Minister had said that three department files are on my table following a review. It was not a random statement. The files are on my table with proof. Don't force me to reveal. I shall do it at an appropriate time," Vijay had told the Assembly addressing criticism from the opposition.

Udhayanidhi also rejected the state government's proposal to provide an official vehicle to all MLAs, saying the DMK, which has 59 MLAs in the House, would decline these vehicles.

The Leader of the Opposition cited the state's severe financial crisis mentioned by the chief minister for refusing to accept the vehicles. He suggested that only economically disadvantaged members should receive them.

The Treasury argued that the initiative is not a luxury but a necessity for MLAs to reach and serve their constituents efficiently. They emphasised that this is a matter of protocol, similar to the amenities provided to ministers, and noted that those who already own vehicles would naturally not apply.

The heated discussion turned to the impact of live Assembly telecast with Udhayanidhi saying the overall tone of Assembly debates was increasingly resembling a reality musical programme rather than a serious legislative Assembly.

Though Speaker Prabhakar expunged from the official record the controversial remarks made by the ministers and that of other members in the House, Assembly transcripts, edited video clips and 'reels' containing those exact comments were circulated in the social media, rendering traditional expungements largely meaningless.

Refuting the charges, Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Anand firmly defended the ruling party's conduct and legislative approach.

Arjuna emphasised that the current administration showed unprecedented courage by bringing full live broadcasts to the Assembly floor, ensuring citizens can directly monitor democratic proceedings. He contrasted this with previous DMK regime that failed to fulfill its poll promise in this regard.

He argued that a member breaking into song to make contextual references was harmless if it directly supported the argument being presented.

Minister Anand shared a personal anecdote of a 70-year-old citizen who, along with his family, now preferred to watch live Assembly debates over regular television serials, finding reassurance in seeing elected leaders actively working for the public.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.