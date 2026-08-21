Why H1N1 cases are rising in Delhi and how to protect yourself?

Union health minister JP Nadda will meet Delhi's health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials on Friday to review the H1N1 situation in the national capital. The Centre and Delhi government are expected to assess surveillance mechanisms, hospital preparedness and the availability of medicines, testing facilities and hospital beds regarding the rise in H1N1 case in the state. (Representative/AI image)

The meeting comes amid reports of a rise in swine flu cases in Delhi, with humid and fluctuating weather conditions raising concerns over the spread of seasonal respiratory infections.

Why are H1N1 cases rising? Delhi-NCR and several other parts of the country are witnessing a rise in H1N1 and other respiratory infections during the monsoon season.

Dr Harpreet Kaur, Medical Superintendent and Head of Lab Services at Aakash Healthcare, said the hospital has recorded both dengue and H1N1 cases during the monsoon.

While cases were reported in July, she said H1N1 infections increased significantly in August. According to Kaur, the weather is playing a role in the seasonal pattern. Humid conditions can aid the spread of respiratory infections, particularly in crowded indoor environments, while stagnant water during the monsoon creates conditions favourable for mosquito breeding and contributes to the dengue burden.

"This seasonal rise is not unexpected," Kaur said. She added that the scale of the seasonal surge can vary depending on how quickly health systems and communities respond.

Dr Neeraj Nischal, Professor of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, told news agency ANI that influenza is among the respiratory infections commonly seen during this period. He added that H1N1 can initially look similar to a common cold or other viral fever, with symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, fever, body ache and fatigue.

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The similarity between different viral illnesses can make it difficult for people to identify influenza based on symptoms alone. Nischal also cautioned that not every fever during the monsoon is viral. Diseases such as typhoid and malaria require specific diagnosis and treatment, making it important to avoid taking medicines without medical advice.

"Therefore, caution is advised. Vaccines are available to prevent influenza," Nischal said.