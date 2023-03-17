Home / India News / Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings update
Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings update

Updated on Mar 17, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Budget Session 2023 LIVE Updates: Similar to the first leg of Union Budget 2023 session, the other half is also plagued by numerous delays.

Budget Session 2023: A slew of bills are slated to be passed in both the Upper and Lower House on Friday.
Budget Session 2023: A slew of bills are slated to be passed in both the Upper and Lower House on Friday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Following a daylong adjournment on Friday due to protests from both sides, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will reconvene to debate the Union Budget 2023. While the opposition raised demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue, the ruling parties pressed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to offer apology on the remarks he made in London. 

Subsequently, a slew of bills are slated to be passed in both the Upper and Lower House on Friday. Here we bring minute-to-minute updates from in and out of the parliament.

Today's agenda in Parliament, March 17

In Lok Sabha

1. The Compulsory Teaching of Sanskrit Language in Schools Bill, 2019

2. National Youth Commission Bill, 2019

3. Supreme Court of India (Establishment of a Permanent Bench at Jabalpur) Bill, 2020

4. Plastic Manufacturing (Regulation) Bill, 2019

5. Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of section 20A, etc., Tourism Promotion Authority Bill, 2019)

6. Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of section 451)

7. Unemployment Allowance Bill, 2019

8. Agricultural Workers Welfare Fund Bill, 2019

9. Special Educational Facilities (For Children of Parents Living below Poverty Line) Bill, 2019

10. Rainwater (Harvesting and Storage) Bill, 2019

11. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Sub Plans (Budgetary Allocation and Special Schemes) Bill, 2020

In Rajya Sabha

1. The Waqf Repeal Bill, 2022

2. The Constitution (Amendment) Bill

3. The Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Superstitious Practices Bill, 2022

4. The Facial Recognition Technology (Regulation Of Police Powers) Bill, 2023

5. The Marriage Bureau (Regulation) Bill, 2022

6. The Interfaith Marriages by Unlawful Conversion (Prohibition) Bill, 2023

6. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2022

7. The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    Congress MP's notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Adani issue

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion in the House on the Adani issue.

  • Mar 17, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    Manish Tewari's notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Freedom of Speech to MPs

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on "essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution."

  • Mar 17, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    Sanjay Singh's notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Adani issue

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on Adani stocks issue, Reports ANI.

  • Mar 17, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice to discuss Adani issue

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Adani stocks issue, reports ANI.

  • Mar 17, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    Several bills to be passed in Lok Sabha

    A slew of bills are slated to be passed in Lok Sabha including Compulsory Teaching of Sanskrit Language in Schools Bill, Unemployment Allowance Bill, 2019, among others on Friday.

