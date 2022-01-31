Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Budget Session: PM Modi seeks serious, engaging discussions
india news

Budget Session: PM Modi seeks serious, engaging discussions

Speaking outside Parliament, the Prime Minister said the Budget Session is an opportunity for lawmakers and political parties to take up discussions on vital issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo/File)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 11:28 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the Parliament’s Budget Session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that in spite of electioneering in five states, lawmakers will be able to participate in serious and engaging discussions to accelerate the country’s progress and to help achieve newer economic goals.

Speaking outside the Parliament, he said the session is an opportunity for lawmakers and political parties to take up discussions on vital issues.

“It is true that because of frequent elections, sessions and discussions are affected but I urge all members of Parliament that elections have their own place and are an ongoing process but in Parliament, this Budget Session sets the tone for the entire year and therefore it is very important,” he said.

Modi said the lawmakers should participate in the proceedings with full commitment. He added the stage is set for helping the country reach new economic heights. Modi stressed the discussions be held with an “open mind” and with “sensitivity and good intent”.

He cited the global situation and added there are a lot of opportunities for India. “This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country’s economic progress, vaccination programme, and the Made in India vaccines.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 grand finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP