Budget Session: PM Modi seeks serious, engaging discussions

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the Parliament’s Budget Session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that in spite of electioneering in five states, lawmakers will be able to participate in serious and engaging discussions to accelerate the country’s progress and to help achieve newer economic goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking outside the Parliament, he said the session is an opportunity for lawmakers and political parties to take up discussions on vital issues.

“It is true that because of frequent elections, sessions and discussions are affected but I urge all members of Parliament that elections have their own place and are an ongoing process but in Parliament, this Budget Session sets the tone for the entire year and therefore it is very important,” he said.

Modi said the lawmakers should participate in the proceedings with full commitment. He added the stage is set for helping the country reach new economic heights. Modi stressed the discussions be held with an “open mind” and with “sensitivity and good intent”.

He cited the global situation and added there are a lot of opportunities for India. “This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country’s economic progress, vaccination programme, and the Made in India vaccines.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON