Bulldozer verdict gave immense satisfaction as it dealt with human problems: CJI

New Delhi, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has said his judgement on bulldozer action gave him "immense satisfaction" as it dealt with "human problems".

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Gavai and K V Viswanathan on Novemer 13, 2024 equated "bulldozer justice" with a lawless state of affairs where might was right and laid down pan-India guidelines.

Speaking at a felicitation event organised by an academic group of Supreme Court advocates on September 19, CJI Gavai said he got the opportunity to share the bench with Justice Viswanathan for approximately six months.

"One of the judgments, I think, which gave immense satisfaction to both of us was the bulldozer judgment. What was at the heart of the judgment was the human problems and the problems faced by human beings. The family being harassed only because they were part of the family of one of the members was either a criminal or an alleged criminal."

The CJI said though he was largely credited for it, equal credit in authoring the verdict should go to Justice Viswanathan.

He said the tenure of the CJI has no bearing on the administration of justice.

"I don't think the tenure of the Chief Justice has a direct relationship with the efficiency of the administration of the justice. We have had the best of the chief justices like Justice Lalit for two and a half months and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who proved their imprint and they are known for their contribution to the distribution and administration of justice," he said.

Gavai said he did his best for the betterment of justice and to bring improvements in the infrastructure of the judiciary throughout the country.

"I have tried every moment for the betterment of the administration of justice and for bringing in improvement in the judicial infrastructure throughout the country and ensuring that the appointments to the high courts are taken to the logical end with expedition," the CJI said.

According to CJI Gavai the endeavour in the last couple of years was to give "good representation" to young lawyers practising in the Supreme Court.

"We are all sure that the rich experience that they gather in the Supreme Court really helps in bringing out the efficiency or enhancing the efficiency at the high court level," he added.

