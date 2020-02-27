Bundelkhand farmer killed over water dispute, two arrested

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:33 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with a farmer’s murder over a water dispute on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The arrested accused Hareram Mishra and Jagprasad Mishra are brothers and residents of Majhguan village of Chhatarpur district. Their father Vishal Mishra, who is the third accused in the crime is absconding.

Bamitha police station in charge Jaswant Singh Rajpoot said the deceased farmer, 36-year old Mohan Patel, a resident of Saddupura village had purchased some agriculture land from Vishal Mishra a few years ago with an understanding between the parties to alternatively use the water from the well located at the centre of their respective fields for irrigation purposes.

“The accused had been irrigating their fields for the past three years but when the deceased wanted to irrigate his field they didn’t allow him to take water from the well,” said Rajpoot.

The police officer said this led to a dispute and the accused attacked the deceased on Tuesday with lathis when he was alone in the field.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to the district hospital at Chhatarpur and then to a hospital in Gwalior. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday before he could reach Gwalior,” Rajpoot added.

This was first such crime over water dispute in the region this year, according to the police.

A NITI Ayog report based on a study lists Bundelkhand’s 13 districts among India’s 200 most backward districts and mentions the water scarcity in the area due to presence of hard rock.

A social activist from Bundelkhand region Yusuf Baig said, “Bundelkhand has been facing drought at a stretch for the past three years. There is no relief to the residents despite the central and state government schemes.”