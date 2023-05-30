Home / India News / 8 killed as bus carrying pilgrims from Amritsar to Katra falls into gorge

8 killed as bus carrying pilgrims from Amritsar to Katra falls into gorge

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 08:47 AM IST

A police officer said that rescuers were at the scene and eight to 10 pilgrims are feared to have been killed and around 12 injured

Eight people were killed when a bus carrying over 75 pilgrims from Amritsar in Punjab to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu & Kashmir’s Katra veered off a bridge and fell into a gorge at Jhajjar Kotli, around 35 km from Jammu, on Tuesday morning.

This is the second such accident in the area since May 21. (ANI)
This is the second such accident in the area since May 21. (ANI)

“Eight pilgrims have died and over 50 injured,” said Ajat Manhas, a local police officer.

A second police officer said that rescuers were immediately rushed to the scene and rushed the injured to Jammu’s Government Medical College and Hospital and a primary health centre in Jhajjar Kotli.

One of the pilgrims on the bus said that he suddenly felt a jolt before the bus fell off the bridge into the gorge. He added that at least eight to 10 have died.

Another pilgrim said he was sleeping when the bus suddenly went down. “There was chaos all around...”

Vivek, a local resident, said that he saw the bus going down around 5.30am. “...I saw this bus being driven at a high speed on a curve. It appears that either the driver lost control or the brakes failed. I along with a few other locals immediately went down into the gorge and after some time police and CRPF officials reached the spot.”

This is the second such accident in the area since May 21 when a pilgrim died, and 23 others were wounded in Katra’s Moori.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katra vaishno devi shrine bus accident + 1 more
katra vaishno devi shrine bus accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out