Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bus driver arrested for rape of Mumbai student holidaying in Goa: Police

Bus driver arrested for rape of Mumbai student holidaying in Goa: Police

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 07:46 PM IST

The bus driver was arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate who remanded the rape accused in police custody for five days, the Goa police said

Police said a group of 14 people from Mumbai hired a mini bus to take them around Goa. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

PANAJI: A 35-year-old bus driver has been arrested by the Goa police on charges of raping a Mumbai student who was on a vacation in the state, police said.

The suspect, identified by the police as Chandrashekhar Vasu Lamani, a resident of the Zuarinagar area of Mormugao in south Goa, was arrested by a special team on Monday on the student’s complaint.

Police said the rape survivor, an engineering student, complained to the police on Sunday that the bus driver sexually assaulted her.

Police said the student was part of a group of 14 people from Mumbai that recently came to Goa for a short brief. They hired the tempo traveller minibus to ferry them around.

Police said the driver was produced before a magistrate on Monday and remanded in police custody for five days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP