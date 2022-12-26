Bus driver arrested for rape of Mumbai student holidaying in Goa: Police

PANAJI: A 35-year-old bus driver has been arrested by the Goa police on charges of raping a Mumbai student who was on a vacation in the state, police said.

The suspect, identified by the police as Chandrashekhar Vasu Lamani, a resident of the Zuarinagar area of Mormugao in south Goa, was arrested by a special team on Monday on the student’s complaint.

Police said the rape survivor, an engineering student, complained to the police on Sunday that the bus driver sexually assaulted her.

Police said the student was part of a group of 14 people from Mumbai that recently came to Goa for a short brief. They hired the tempo traveller minibus to ferry them around.

Police said the driver was produced before a magistrate on Monday and remanded in police custody for five days.