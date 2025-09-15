‘Busy insulting Bihar’: PM Modi slams Congress-RJD over ‘bidi-Bihar’ row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress and RJD's Mahagathbandhan bloc over the “bidi-Bihar” row and called it an "insult" to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Purnea, Bihar. (PMO via PTI Photo)(PMO)

PM Modi said that whenever Bihar progresses, the Congress and the RJD "get busy insulting Bihar".

The prime minister, who was speaking in Purnea, was referring to the now-deleted social media post by the Kerala unit of the Congress, linking "Bihar with bidis". The social media post was a jibe on the GST rationalisation that happened earlier this month.

"Whenever Bihar moves forward, these people get busy insulting Bihar. You must have seen that RJD's ally, the Congress Party, is comparing Bihar to a beedi on social media. These people hate Bihar so much," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering.

"These people have caused a lot of damage to Bihar's reputation through scams and corruption," he added.

Calling the bidi remark a “sheer insult to the state and its people”, PM Modi said that the state will give a befitting reply to the Congress and its alliance in the coming days.

The assembly elections in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October and November.

He also slammed the RJD and the Congress for alleged misgovernance during their rule in Bihar. He also slammed the opposition parties for patronising infiltrators in the state and said that the NDA government will drive them out.

"Bihar had suffered a lot due to misgovernance by the RJD and the Congress. They can't digest the state's development. Mothers and sisters will give the opposition a befitting reply in the polls," the prime minister said.