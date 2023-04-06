‘…But what about my rights?’: Congress MP Rajani Patil on her suspension

Congress MP Rajani Patil - whose suspension from the upper house was extended, said that she expects “justice” from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. “Chairman Dhankhar has his own rights and he can use them. But, being a member of Parliament, what about my rights?” Patil questioned.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “What crime have I committed? The Parliament session is over but my suspension is yet not over. All the MPs wanted my suspension to end, but that did not happen. It is not right to do such a thing to me. I hope the chairman will do justice to me.”

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Budget session on the grounds of “parliamentary misconduct” after she tweeted a video of opposition MPs protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

On Thursday, Dhankhar extended her suspension beyond the current session until the house receives recommendations on the matter from the Privileges Committee. He said, “Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the February 10, 2023 suspension order of Smt. Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee.”

Dhankhar also added that the Privileges Committee held a meeting on March 27 and recommended granting time to the Committee to complete its investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Dhankhar, urging him to revoke Patil's suspension. Calling it a “blatant violation” of the Rules of Procedure, Kharge said that it is a “gross insult to a devoted woman parliamentarian.”

(With inputs from ANI)