Congress appoints Pramod Tiwari as deputy leader in RS, Rajani Patil as whip

The Congress on Saturday appointed Pramod Tiwari as the deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha and Rajani Patil as its whip in the Upper House. Congress MP and senior leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo)

Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to announce these appointments.

A three-time Rajya Sabha member and former Uttar Pradesh minister, Pramod Tiwari’s appointment was made to fill the vacancy following the retirement of Anand Sharma, who held the post till 2022.

Tiwari was elected as a Member of the Rajya Sabha in 2013 by-elections for the vacant seat due to the disqualification of sitting member Rasheed Masood, a 3-time senior member of the Rajya Sabha.

Patil, a two-time MP who is currently suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Budget Session for unruly behaviour, will take on the role of a Congress whip in the Upper House, which had been vacant since the demise of Rajeev Satav in May 2021.

Rajani was earlier elected to the Lok Sabha from Beed in the 11th Lok Sabha. She has also represented India at the 49th session of the UN Commission on the status of women at the UN headquarters in New York.

Following the announcement of appointments, Ramesh said a letter regarding this has been sent to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.