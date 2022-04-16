By-elections 2022: Counting of votes in Bengal, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra today

The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol and four Assembly seats in Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra takes place on Saturday.

Bengal

The Polling for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly byelections in West Bengal were marked by several instances of ‘violence and stone-pelting.’ The BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the West Bengal police of acting as TMC polling agents while the bypolls were underway.

In Asansol, the TMC fielded actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, while the BJP has nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul from the constituency.

For the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll, the BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while TMC fielded Babul Supriyo.

The Asansol bypolls were necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Chhattisgarh

The counting of votes in the Khairagarh Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh is at a godown of the State Seeds Development Corporation. A large posse of security personnel, including from paramilitary units, have been deployed, the district official said.

“The postal ballots will be counted first followed by the EVM ones. The process will go on for 21 rounds on 14 tables,” officials told news agency PTI.

While 10 candidates are in the fray, political observers predict a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling Congress' Yashoda Verma and the BJP's Komal Janghel.

The voter turnout was 77.88 per cent as the polling concluded on Tuesday. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh.

Bihar

Around 59.20 per cent of the 2.90 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Bochahan assembly constituency by the end of the polling on Tuesday. Bypoll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan.

The BJP fielded Baby Kumari who enjoys the image of a “giant killer” in the constituency, PTI reported. She had won the seat in 2015, contesting as an Independent, defeating Ramai Ram who had represented Bochahan multiple times and on tickets of various parties.

Maharashtra

The bypoll to Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Maharashtra was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid in December 2021. 15 candidates are in the fray. However, the main fight is likely to be between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP. Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

With inputs from PTI

