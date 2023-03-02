Bypolls 2023 Results Live Updates: Counting of votes for 5 seats begins
Bypolls 2023 Results Live Updates: Counting of votes for byelections to five assembly seats in four states has commenced. Of these, two segments are in Maharashtra's Pune – Kasba Peth and Chinchwad – and one each in Tamil Nadu (Erode East), Jharkhand (Ramgarh) and West Bengal (Sagardighi). Both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad polled on Feb 26, while electors in the other three seats cast their votes a day later.
You can track live trends, updates and results on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website.
Byelections for both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators, the BJP's Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. The Erode (East) assembly constituency was vacated due to the passing away of its Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa. In Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Congress legislator Mamta Devi lost her assembly membership after conviction in a 2016 case.
In Sagardighi, too, the exercise was necessitated due to the demise of its incumbent MLA, Subrata Saha, a Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal minister.
Thu, 02 Mar 2023 08:03 AM
Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes begins for five assembly seats in four states: Maharashtra (Kasba Peth, Chinchwad), Tamil Nadu (Erode East), Jharkhand (Ramgarh) and West Bengal (Sagardighi).
Thu, 02 Mar 2023 07:49 AM
What happened in Ramgarh?
The bypoll was announced as the sitting MLA, Congress' Mamta Devi, lost her assembly membership after conviction in a 2016 case. The party, a member of the JMM-led ruling coalition, has given ticket to her husband, Bajrang Mahto, whose main challenger is Sunita Chaudhary of the AJSU, an ally of the opposition BJP.
Thu, 02 Mar 2023 07:30 AM
TMC-BJP contest in Sagardighi
In West Bengal's Sagardihi, the ruling TMC has given ticket to Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha is contesting for the BJP, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas. The death of incumbent legislator, TMC's Subrata Saha, led to the vacancy on this assembly segment.
Thu, 02 Mar 2023 07:15 AM
Who all contested in Erode (East)?
The assembly segment fell vacant due to the demise of its sitting MLA, Congress' E Thirumahan Everaa. For the bypoll, the Congress fielded his father EVKS Elangovan, who represented the DMK-led ruling coalition. The primary challenger is AIADMK's KS Thennarasu of the party=led opposition alliance.
Thu, 02 Mar 2023 06:51 AM
Its BJP vs MVA in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad
To retain these seats, which fell vacant due to the demise of incumbent legislators – both from BJP – Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad), the party has fielded Hemant Rasne and Ashwini Jagtap, respectively. Their primary challengers are Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and NCP's Vitthal Kate, respectively, who represent the opposition MVA alliance (Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress, NCP).
Thu, 02 Mar 2023 06:31 AM
Bypolls: Counting to begin at 8 am
At 8 am on Thursday, the counting of votes will begin for the five segments in four states, where byelections were held on Feb 26 (Kasba Peth and Chinchwad – both Maharashtra) and Feb 27 (Tamil Nadu's Erode East, Jharkhand's Ramgarh, and Sagardighi in West Bengal).