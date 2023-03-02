Election 2023 results LIVE updates: Stage set for counting in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland
Assembly Election 2023 Results LIVE: Counting of votes for three state assembly elections in the northeast will start at 8am. While BJP will be looking to increase its footprint in Meghalaya and Nagaland where regional parties remain bigger players, it will be hoping to retain Tripura in a three-way contest against the combined forces of Left parties and Congress and Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha.
Amid calls for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stakes are high for the BJP which is hoping to retain power in Tripura against the combined forces of the Left parties and Congress. The emergence of TIPRA Motha has thrown another challenge to the saffron party as the sway of its founder Pradyot Debbarma among a big section of the tribal population has disturbed conventional calculations.
In Meghalaya, BJP, not only, for the first time, contested on all 60 seats -- polling for one seat has been postponed because of a candidate's death -- it ran a determined campaign with its bigwigs to expand its footprints in the state. The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke its alliance with the ruling National People's Party (NPP). However, chief minister Conrad Sangma has hinted that the two parties can again come together if the verdict throws up a hung assembly like the last time. Trinamool Congress has also tried to push itself as stronger challenger than Congress.
Nagaland last time had the unique feature of having no opposition as all parties with presence in the 60-member assembly backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government. NDPP-BJP alliance has again contested the polls with a 40:20 formula (40 seats for the NDPP and 20 for the BJP). The Congress fielded 23 candidates, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) 22, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 15, Nationalist Congress Party and National People’s Party 12 each.
Mar 02, 2023 06:30 AM IST
Nagaland election results: Akuluto seat won uncontested by BJP
BJP candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto constituency in Zunheboto district uncontested.
Mar 02, 2023 06:26 AM IST
Meghalaya election results: Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district
Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills from 8am till the completion of counting of votes, as per an order by the district magistrate.
Mar 02, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Voting secrecy violation at Mawhati polling station: Meghalaya CEO
Chief Election Officer of Meghalaya has ordered an inquiry into the alleged violation of the secrecy of voting at the Mawhati Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.
Mar 02, 2023 06:10 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly elections 2023: Key candidates and constituencies
Mar 02, 2023 06:08 AM IST
Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: All eyes on these constituencies
Mar 02, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Tripura assembly elections 2023: Key seats, candidates to watch out for
Mar 02, 2023 05:57 AM IST
Results of assembly elections, bypolls today
Results will be declared today for assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland as well as bypolls for Erode (East) seat in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal Ramgarh in Jharkhand.