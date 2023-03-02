Election 2023 results LIVE updates: Stage set for counting in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Amid calls for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stakes are high for the BJP which is hoping to retain power in Tripura against the combined forces of the Left parties and Congress. The emergence of TIPRA Motha has thrown another challenge to the saffron party as the sway of its founder Pradyot Debbarma among a big section of the tribal population has disturbed conventional calculations.

In Meghalaya, BJP, not only, for the first time, contested on all 60 seats -- polling for one seat has been postponed because of a candidate's death -- it ran a determined campaign with its bigwigs to expand its footprints in the state. The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke its alliance with the ruling National People's Party (NPP). However, chief minister Conrad Sangma has hinted that the two parties can again come together if the verdict throws up a hung assembly like the last time. Trinamool Congress has also tried to push itself as stronger challenger than Congress.

Nagaland last time had the unique feature of having no opposition as all parties with presence in the 60-member assembly backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government. NDPP-BJP alliance has again contested the polls with a 40:20 formula (40 seats for the NDPP and 20 for the BJP). The Congress fielded 23 candidates, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) 22, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 15, Nationalist Congress Party and National People’s Party 12 each.