Election 2023 results LIVE updates: Stage set for counting in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland
Election 2023 results LIVE updates: Stage set for counting in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Updated on Mar 02, 2023 06:30 AM IST

Assembly Election 2023 Results LIVE: Counting of votes for three state assembly elections in the northeast will start at 8am. While BJP will be looking to increase its footprint in Meghalaya and Nagaland where regional parties remain bigger players, it will be hoping to retain Tripura in a three-way contest against the combined forces of Left parties and Congress and Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha.

Northeast Assembly Election 2023 Results: First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district.
Northeast Assembly Election 2023 Results: First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district.(PTI)
Kunal Gaurav
Amid calls for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stakes are high for the BJP which is hoping to retain power in Tripura against the combined forces of the Left parties and Congress. The emergence of TIPRA Motha has thrown another challenge to the saffron party as the sway of its founder Pradyot Debbarma among a big section of the tribal population has disturbed conventional calculations.

In Meghalaya, BJP, not only, for the first time, contested on all 60 seats -- polling for one seat has been postponed because of a candidate's death -- it ran a determined campaign with its bigwigs to expand its footprints in the state. The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke its alliance with the ruling National People's Party (NPP). However, chief minister Conrad Sangma has hinted that the two parties can again come together if the verdict throws up a hung assembly like the last time. Trinamool Congress has also tried to push itself as stronger challenger than Congress.

Nagaland last time had the unique feature of having no opposition as all parties with presence in the 60-member assembly backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government. NDPP-BJP alliance has again contested the polls with a 40:20 formula (40 seats for the NDPP and 20 for the BJP). The Congress fielded 23 candidates, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) 22, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 15, Nationalist Congress Party and National People’s Party 12 each.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Nagaland election results: Akuluto seat won uncontested by BJP

    BJP candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto constituency in Zunheboto district uncontested.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    Meghalaya election results: Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district

    Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills from 8am till the completion of counting of votes, as per an order by the district magistrate.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Voting secrecy violation at Mawhati polling station: Meghalaya CEO

    Chief Election Officer of Meghalaya has ordered an inquiry into the alleged violation of the secrecy of voting at the Mawhati Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:10 AM IST

    Nagaland Assembly elections 2023: Key candidates and constituencies

    Most of the exit polls have predicted a sweeping mandate for the BJP-NDPP alliance in the Nagaland assembly election 2023. Out of 60 seats, the BJP-NDPP combine is expected to win about 50 seats. Read more…

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: All eyes on these constituencies

    Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya with chief minister Conrad Sangma's NPP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly elections. Read more…

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Tripura assembly elections 2023: Key seats, candidates to watch out for

    Most of the exit polls predicted that the BJP and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), will be very close to or cross the majority mark on its own, with the Left-Congress combine left far behind. Read more…

  • Mar 02, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Results of assembly elections, bypolls today

    Results will be declared today for assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland as well as bypolls for Erode (East) seat in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal Ramgarh in Jharkhand.

tripura elections meghalaya elections nagaland elections bjp congress trinamool tmc npp + 6 more

HT News Desk, New Delhi

HT News Desk
Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Kunal Gaurav

HT News Desk
HT News Desk

K Sandeep Kumar and Farhan Ahmad Siddiqui
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Arun Dev
HT Correspondent
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Vishal Mathur
Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Thursday, March 02, 2023
