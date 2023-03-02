Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live updates: The vote counting exercise will begin at 8 am for all 60 assembly constituencies of the northeastern state.
Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 with nearly 77.9% of the electorate exercising their franchise. The vote counting exercise will begin at 8 am today for all 60 assembly segments of the northeastern state.
Meghalaya might be in for a fierce contest, according to pollsters. As per three exit polls the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in a hung assembly scenario, but may stop short of the halfway mark.
Three exit polls also said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – which is now being led in the state by former chief minister Mukul Sangma – may emerge as the second largest outfit, followed by the Congress and the BJP. The United Democratic Party may also emerge as a decisive factor in a close election, the polls hinted.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 02, 2023 05:59 AM IST
BJP to win 10-15 seats in Meghalaya polls: Ernest Mawrie
Ahead of the counting of votes, Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Ernest Mawrie on Wednesday asserted that BJP would win 10-15 seats
Mar 02, 2023 05:35 AM IST
Counting stations to get three-layered security
The Election Commission of India has set up 13 counting centres with three-layered security as per the ECI protocols.