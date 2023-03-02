Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Mukul Sangma's brother Zenith Sangma loses to NPP's Marak

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma's brother Zenith Sangma lost against National People's Party (NPP) candidate Subhir Marak from Rangsakona constituency in the Meghalaya assembly election 2023, the results of which were declared on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mukul Sangma has registered a big loss in this election as he lost from Tikrikilla constituency. Zenith Sangma.

Zenith lost to Marak by a margin of 788 votes. Zenith, the former sports minister, was the incumbent MLA from Rangsakona, which is in the South West Garo Hills district.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma, meanwhile, thanked the people of Meghalaya for voting for the NPP and said the party was still short of a few seats for the majority and will wait for the final results before deciding on the way forward.

The NPP has won 12 seats and was leading in 13 other constituencies as the counting of votes was underway.

"I thank the people of our state for having voted for our party. We are grateful to them. We are still short of the numbers and are waiting for the final results, after which we will decide on the way forward," the CM, who was leading by 2,830 votes in the South Tura seat, said.

Sangma had held a meeting with his Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati after exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya.

The BJP was leading in three seats, while the Trinamool Congress won three and was leading in two seats and the Congress won four constituencies and was ahead in one seat.

