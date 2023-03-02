Meghalaya election result/winner list 2023: List of leading/trailing candidates

Meghalaya election 2023 winner list/ result: The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly election is underway and the results are expected to be known by late evening. The voting to elect a new government in the state took place on February 27, along with that of Nagaland. While the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will hope to retain power in the northeastern state, the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties will be looking to expand its footprint in the state. Meghalaya is a 60-member assembly, but polling in the Sohiong constituency was adjourned following the death of one of the candidates. Two exit polls – Times Now ETG Exit and India Today-My Axis polls – predicted a hung house in the state described as ‘Scotland of the east'; however, as per the Zee News-Matrize exit poll projections, the NPP is expected to retain Meghalaya with 21 to 26 seats.

Meghalaya election 2023: Winners' list (File)