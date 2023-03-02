Home / India News / Meghalaya election result/winner list 2023: List of leading/trailing candidates

Meghalaya election result/winner list 2023: List of leading/trailing candidates

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 02, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Winner Candidate List for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: While the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will hope to retain power in the northeastern state, the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties will be looking to expand its footprint in the state.

Meghalaya election 2023 winner list/ result: The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly election is underway and the results are expected to be known by late evening. The voting to elect a new government in the state took place on February 27, along with that of Nagaland. While the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will hope to retain power in the northeastern state, the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties will be looking to expand its footprint in the state. Meghalaya is a 60-member assembly, but polling in the Sohiong constituency was adjourned following the death of one of the candidates. Two exit polls – Times Now ETG Exit and India Today-My Axis polls – predicted a hung house in the state described as ‘Scotland of the east'; however, as per the Zee News-Matrize exit poll projections, the NPP is expected to retain Meghalaya with 21 to 26 seats.

Meghalaya election 2023: Winners' list (File)
Meghalaya election 2023: Winners' list (File)

Here is the full list of leading/trailing candidates from their respective seats:

S. NoName of ConstituencyLeading/trailing candidateParty
1Nartiang (ST)  
2Jowai (ST)  
3Raliang (ST)  
4Mowkaiaw (ST)  
5Sutnga Saipung(ST)  
6Khliehriat (ST)  
7Amlarem (ST)  
8Mawhati (ST)  
9Nongpoh (ST)  
10Jirang (ST)  
11Umsning (ST)  
12Umroi (ST)  
13Mawrengkneng(ST)  
14Pynthorumkhrah  
15Mawlai (ST)  
16East Shillong(ST)  
17North Shillong(ST)  
18West Shillong  
19South Shillong  
20Mylliem (ST)  
21Nongthymmai(ST)  
22Nongkrem (ST)  
23Sohiong (ST)  
24Mawphlang (ST)  
25Mawsynram(ST)  
26Shella (ST)  
27Pynursla (ST)  
28Sohra (ST)  
29Mawkynrew(ST)  
30Mairang (ST)  
31Mawthadraishan(ST)  
32Nongstoin (ST)  
33Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST)  
34Mawshynrut(ST)  
35Ranikor (ST)  
36Mawkyrwat (ST)  
37Kharkutta (ST)  
38Mendipathar(ST)  
39Resubelpara(ST)  
40Bajengdoba(ST)  
41Songsak (ST)  
42Rongjeng (ST)  
43Williamnagar(ST)  
44Raksamgre (ST)  
45Tikrikilla (ST)  
46Phulbari  
47Rajabala  
48Selsella (ST)  
49Dadenggre (ST)  
50North Tura (ST)  
51South Tura (ST)  
52Rangsakona(ST)  
53Ampati (ST)  
54Mahendraganj(ST)  
55Salmanpara(ST)  
56Gambegre (ST)  
57Dalu (ST)  
58Rongara Siju(ST)  
59Chokpot (ST)  
60Baghmara (ST)  
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
meghalaya elections
meghalaya elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out