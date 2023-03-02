Home / India News / Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Mamata's Trinamool Congress emerges as NPP's main challenger

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Mamata's Trinamool Congress emerges as NPP's main challenger

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Mar 02, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 updates: With Mukul Sangma and many other prominent leaders of the Congress in Meghalaya now with the TMC, the party is set to give a fight to the NPP.

With zero seats in the 2018 assembly elections in Meghalaya, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling NPP in the northeastern state in the 2023 poll. According to early trends, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in eight seats in the Meghalaya assembly election on Thursday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee greets to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during her visit to Meghalaya ahead of the state assembly elections, in North Garo Hills. (ANI file)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee greets to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during her visit to Meghalaya ahead of the state assembly elections, in North Garo Hills. (ANI file)

The ruling chief minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) was leading in 22 seats, the Election Commission (EC) said as counting began for the 59 assembly constituencies in the northeastern state.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) was ahead in eight seat, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in seven seats.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres. Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

As exit polls predicted a hung assembly, Sangma met Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night, fuelling speculation of a post-poll tie-up.

Sangma's NPP and the BJP ran the last government together as part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but fought the elections on their own.

With former chief minister Mukul Sangma and many other prominent leaders of the Congress in Meghalaya now with the TMC, Banerjee’s party set to give a fight to the NPP. The TMC suddenly emerged as the principal opposition party in November 2021 when 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs, led by Mukul Sangma, joined the party.

Sign out