Bypolls end in 5 assembly seats, Assam Lok Sabha constituency; EC to declare results on October 9

Voting for bypolls to five assembly constituencies — two each in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and one in Puducherry — and one Lok Sabha seat in Assam concluded on Tuesday. The results will be declared on October 9.

West Bengal seats see high turnout amid allegations

The results of the bypolls will be declared on October 9. (PTI/ANI)

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In West Bengal, Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies recorded 80.89% and 80% tentative turnouts, respectively, according to data on Election Commission’s website as of 11.45 pm. The bypolls came under scrutiny after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir was detained earlier in the day and the Congress demanded repolling in both seats, alleging voter intimidation and irregularities cast.

An EC official, however, said voting was mostly “peaceful”, barring a few untoward incidents.

“Polling is being held peacefully. We are witnessing a good turnout in both the assembly constituencies where adequate central forces have been deployed,” the official said, adding that they have sought a report from the district election office regarding the detaining of Kabir following an argument with police during polling at Rejinagar constituency.

Adhikari defends detention of Humayun Kabir

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{{^usCountry}} The bypolls were necessitated by CM Suvendu Adhikari, who won from Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the 2026 assembly polls, giving up Nandigram, and Kabir, who also won from Naoda, vacating the Rejinagar seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bypolls were necessitated by CM Suvendu Adhikari, who won from Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the 2026 assembly polls, giving up Nandigram, and Kabir, who also won from Naoda, vacating the Rejinagar seat. {{/usCountry}}

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Adhikari, who cast his vote in Nandigram, said: “The Nowda MLA (Kabir) was detained since he violated EC rules and moved outside his booth area. Law is equal for everyone, and nobody should try to violate it.”

Kabir’s son Golam Nabi Azad is contesting Rejinagar.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Rejinagar witnessed a new form of electoral violence. “There is silent terror and vote-rigging in Rejinagar. No bombs were hurled, no gunshots were fired, and no blood was shed. But the police carried out terror without any hindrance and cast false votes,” he said.

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In Nandigram, the contest is mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hasirani Rath, the mother of slain aide of Adhikari, and Congress’s Milan Pradhan, who recently walked out of jail after being granted bail by the Calcutta high court in six criminal cases dating back to 2007.

Tamil Nadu bypolls record turnout above 80%

In Tamil Nadu, polling ended peacefully, with Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies, both reserved segments, registering a turnout of 86.26% and 80.30%, respectively, according to ECI data.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of AIADMK MLAs, Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) who switched over to the ruling TVK and are contesting from CM Joseph Vijay’s party.

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In Puducherry, Thattanchavady segment recorded a turnout of 80.81%, lower than 87.20% in this year’s assembly polls. The bypoll was necessitated after CM N Rangasamy, who also won Mangalam seat, vacated Thattanchavady.

Nagaon Lok Sabha seat sees three-way contest

In Assam, the Lok Sabha bypoll in Nagaon saw a voter turnout of 76.19%, with EC officials saying the polling was peaceful. The Nagaon seat, which was won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, had fallen vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi quit the party and joined the BJP.

The BJP has fielded former Nagaon deputy commissioner Debashish Sharma, while the Congress has nominated former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora. The contest has also gained significance with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal entering the fray.