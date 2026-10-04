Tamil Nadu CM Vijay rides bullock cart during Dharapuram bypoll campaign, interacts with voters | Watch
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay embarked on a roadshow in the Dharapuram assembly constituency on Sunday in support of his party candidate P Sathyabama.
Tamil Nadu chief minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay rode a bullock cart for a short distance during Dharapuram bypoll campaign roadshow on Sunday. During the course of the roadshow, the TN CM also interacted with the voters.
The Tamil Nadu CM accepted photo frames from supporters during the roadshow. He also received several gifts, flowers, garlands and party towels during the roadshow.
Bypolls for the Dharapuram and Madurantakam constituencies will be conducted on October 6. The counting is scheduled to be held on October 9.
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Vijay roadshow in Dharapuram Assembly constituency
Vijay did a roadshow in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency on Sunday in support of the party's candidate P Sathyabama ahead of the bypolls.
According to TVK sources, cited in a PTI report, Vijay flew to Dharapuram by helicopter. He was received by his senior cabinet ministers, including party's general secretary and minister for rural development and water resources N Anand, minister for revenue and disaster management K A Sengottaiyan at Dharapuram.
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The chief minister started his campaign around 1 pm. The planned campaign route is expected to cover over 20 public-contact points in the Dharapuram area, the report said.
This is CM Vijay's second campaign visit to the constituency, following his September 30 rally.
'If you dare speak against our sister…': Vijay
CM Vijay slammed the DMK for making remarks against women. In his address during the roadshow, the TVK chief issued a warning to opposition parties against targeting women.
"I told you earlier if you vote for the DMK and certain others, it amounts to endorsing those who speak obscenely about women and humiliate them in public spaces. I didn't say that just to score political points. Look at what happened the day before yesterday," he said.
Also Read | Vijay calls Stalin’s remarks on Sathyabama ‘indecent, perverse’, says TVK will respond
"What kind of vile speech did he (Stalin) make against our sister, Sathyabama. It was so vulgar that one cannot even bear to listen to it. And is he the only one speaking like this? Every single person he has nurtured and brought up is delivering the exact same cheap rhetoric."
"Speak whatever you want about me. I will take it. But if you dare speak against our sister, or against the mothers, sisters, and daughters of our households, I will not stay quiet. This marks a return to the era of MGR," he said referring to late CM M G Ramachandran.
He was referring to certain alleged controversial remarks by DMK president M K Stalin against Satyabama.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More