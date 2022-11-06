Bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins
Assembly bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for bypolls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states began at 8am. Polling took place on November 3, and for these seats: Adampur (Haryana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gola Gorakhnath (Uttar Pradesh), Gopalganj and Mokama (both Bihar), and Murugode (Telangana).
According to the Election Commission's data, a voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded in Adampur, while turnout for the other 6 seats was 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 09:07 AM
Counting underway in Gopalganj, Mokama
Counting of votes underway for Bihar's Gopalganj and Mokama bypolls.
-
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 08:42 AM
Pre-counting violence in Odisha's Dhamnagar: Reports
According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, violence took place in Odisha's Dhamnagar on the eve of counting. Here, votes will be counted in 18 rounds.
-
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 08:26 AM
Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes for all 7 assembly seats – 2 in Bihar, and one each in Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, begins.
-
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 08:03 AM
'Confident about win, question only of margin'
This poll wasn't about winning or losing, but about victory margin. With the blessings I've received from my Adampur family since the beginning, I'm confident that people will once again celebrate Diwali within a few hours: Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP candidate from Adampur
-
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 07:39 AM
Polling held on November 3
-
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 07:25 AM