Bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins

Assembly bypolls results LIVE: Counting of votes for bypolls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states began at 8am. Polling took place on November 3, and for these seats: Adampur (Haryana), Andheri East (Maharashtra), Dhamnagar (Odisha), Gola Gorakhnath (Uttar Pradesh), Gopalganj and Mokama (both Bihar), and Murugode (Telangana).

According to the Election Commission's data, a voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded in Adampur, while turnout for the other 6 seats was 31.74 per cent (Andheri East), 66.33 per cent (Dhamnagar), 55.68 per cent (Gola Gorakhnath), 48.35 per cent (Gopalganj), 52.47 per cent (Mokama), and 77.55 per cent (Munugode).