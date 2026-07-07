Bypolls to 3 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24; three assembly seats to go to polls July 30

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday notified by-elections for six seats — three state assembly constituencies in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal — with polling for the assembly seats set for July 30 and July 24 for the Rajya Sabha seats.

India News

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The elections for Bankipur (Bihar), Manjalpur (Gujarat), Datia (Madhya Pradesh) assembly constituencies were due since March 30, June 2 and April 2, respectively.

The Bankipur constituency fell vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and five-time MLA Nitin Nabin, resigned following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

The Manjalpur seat fell vacant after veteran legislator Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel died at 79 following prolonged illness. A legislator since 1990 — first from Raopura, then Manjalpur — Patel won eight terms in all, and had served as the assembly’s pro-tem Speaker in 2022 and as a minister of state (MoS).

The Datia seat fell vacant after MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution, following his conviction in a bank fraud case.

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{{^usCountry}} According to ECI, nominations for the assembly bypolls will close on July 13, scrutiny on July 14 and withdrawal by July 16. The polling will take place on July 30 and counting on August 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ECI, nominations for the assembly bypolls will close on July 13, scrutiny on July 14 and withdrawal by July 16. The polling will take place on July 30 and counting on August 3. {{/usCountry}}

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The bypolls to three Rajya Sabha seats were necessitated following the resignations of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Barik.

Ray’s tenure was scheduled to end on August 18, 2029; Dev’s on April 2, 2030; and Baraik’s on August 11, 2029.

Nominations for the bypolls will close on July 14, scrutiny on July 15, and withdrawal by July 17. Polling and counting will take place on July 24.