Home / India News / Cabinet approves procurement of 56 aircraft to replace IAF's Avro in a boost to Make-in-India
About 16 of the aircraft will be delivered within 48 months of signing the contract.
About 16 of the aircraft will be delivered within 48 months of signing the contract.
india news

Cabinet approves procurement of 56 aircraft to replace IAF's Avro in a boost to Make-in-India

The Cabinet Committee of security on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The aircraft will be procured from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. About 16 of the aircraft will be delivered within 48 months of signing the contract.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:40 PM IST

The Cabinet Committee of security on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The aircraft will be procured from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. About 16 of the aircraft will be delivered within 48 months of signing the contract. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.