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Cabinet approves three multitracking projects covering 19 districts across states, Indian Railway network expanded by 90

These projects include Nagda - Mathura 3rd and 4th Line, Guntakal - Wadi 3rd and 4th Line and Burhwal - Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line.

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:30 pm IST
ANI |
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New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved 03 (Three) projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs. 23,437 crore (approx.). These projects include Nagda - Mathura 3rd and 4th Line, Guntakal - Wadi 3rd and 4th Line and Burhwal - Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line.

The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx 4,161 villages.(REUTERS)

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with PM Narendra Modiji's vision of a new India which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," a press release issued by the CCEA said.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

"The 03 (Three) projects covering 19 Districts across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 901 Kms," the release stated.

 
narendra modi ‪indian railways‬
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Home / India News / Cabinet approves three multitracking projects covering 19 districts across states, Indian Railway network expanded by 90
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