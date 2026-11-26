The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ₹11,000 crore scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, aiming to reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s position in the global market. It also approved a second container terminal at Tamil Nadu’s Kamarajar Port at a cost of ₹4,288 crore and a new greenfield airport in Silchar, Assam, entailing an investment of ₹2,014 crore.

The proposed Dolu airport in Silchar will have a 12,351-square-metre terminal building, with capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hours. (ANI) more less

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The Cabinet also cleared the continuation of two schemes for the Department of Posts, with a combined outlay of ₹2,632 crore over five years, to modernise the postal network, strengthen mail and parcel operations and upgrade post office buildings, including the preservation of heritage structures.

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Cabinet decisions to boost infrastructure goods manufacturing.

Scheme aims to boost domestic construction equipment manufacturing

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{{^usCountry}} The Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem scheme will be implemented by the ministry of heavy industries and cover seven equipment categories, including tunnel boring machines, off-highway trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs and drilling machines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem scheme will be implemented by the ministry of heavy industries and cover seven equipment categories, including tunnel boring machines, off-highway trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs and drilling machines. {{/usCountry}}

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“The scheme aims to promote domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment and their components and establish dedicated CIE testing facilities in the country. This will promote self-reliance and help ensure India’s significant participation in the global CIE market,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

India’s CIE industry is currently the third largest in the world, after China and the United States, it added.

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Announcing the decisions, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the second container terminal at Kamarajar Port was being planned to meet rising cargo demand.

To be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the 900-metre-long terminal will have an annual cargo-handling capacity of 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

“India is already handling 25.7 million TEUs currently, which is up from 17.2 million in 19-20. We expect a sustained growth in traffic, which is expected to touch 40 million TEUs by 2030,” Vaishnaw said. Cargo traffic at Kamarajar Port was also growing at 9-11% annually, he added.

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New Silchar airport to handle 1.01 million passengers annually

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The greenfield airport in Silchar, named Dolu airport, is intended to address operational and space constraints at the existing airport, which is already operating beyond capacity and cannot be expanded further, the Cabinet said.

The proposed terminal building will cover 12,351 square metres and have a peak-hour passenger-handling capacity of 800. Designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable building principles and provisions for modular expansion, the airport will be able to handle up to 1.01 million passengers annually, the Cabinet said.

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Second postal scheme focuses on upgrading buildings and heritage structures

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Of the two postal schemes, the first, Postal Operations, will receive ₹1,141 crore over five years. It aims to strengthen postal infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and meet the growing requirements of logistics, e-commerce and digital service delivery.

The scheme will upgrade rural post offices, with a particular focus on middle-mile logistics. It also envisages the modernisation of 160 mail hubs, 7,000 delivery offices, 67 parcel hubs and 510 parcel packaging units.

Initiatives to promote philately will include exhibitions, seminars, quizzes and philately clubs in schools, as well as new stamp designs featuring scented, holographic and 3D formats, the Cabinet said.

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The second scheme, Estates Management, has been allocated ₹1,491 crore over five years to modernise the Department of Posts’ buildings and property infrastructure.

It will focus on the construction, reconstruction and renovation of post offices and residential colonies, alongside the development of a uniform brand identity for these properties.

The scheme also provides for 190 new departmental buildings on vacant plots and the reconstruction of 50 dilapidated buildings. In addition, 20 landmark heritage postal buildings will be preserved, the Cabinet said.