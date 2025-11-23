Edit Profile
    CIE, Jamia Millia Islamia, invites applications for 42 short-term skill-based courses

    These courses, according to the university, have been designed to enhance employability, entrepreneurial capabilities, and hands-on learning.

    Updated on: Nov 23, 2025 10:30 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for admission to 42 short-term skill-based courses.

    Jamia Millia Islamia invites applications for 42 short-term courses

    Interested candidates can register by scanning the QR code provided in the notification, which can be accessed via the link below. The application deadline is November 30.

    Here is the official notification

    Classes are expected to begin in January, 2026.

    Here is more information about the courses:

    Course nameDurationClass timingModeFee
    Basics of Digital Marketing3 Months9:00-10:00 PM (Mon-Thu)Online 5,000
    Performance Marketing3 Months8:00-9:00 PM (Mon-Thu)Online 5,000
    Basics of Python3 Months8:00-9:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 8,000
    Data Science - Basic Level3 Months8:00-10:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 15,000
    AI & ML- Basic Level3 Months9:00-10:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 15,000
    Cyber Security (Evening)3 Months6:00-7:00 PM (Mon-Frí)Online 8,000
    Audio & Video Editing3 Months5:00-6:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 8,000
    Learn UI/UX3 Months7:00-8:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 15,000
    Learn Excel - Beginners3 Months6:00-7:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 5,000
    Advanced Excel3 Months9:00-10:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 8,000
    Website Development (No Coding)3 Months5:00-7:00 PM (Mon-Fri)Online 8,000
    Bakery Training3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 3,050
    Advanced Bakery Training3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 6,050
    Bakery & Confectionary6 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Basics Tailoring & Embroidery3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 3,050
    Advanced Tailoring & Embroidery3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 6,050
    Dress Designing, Tailoring and Embroidery6 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Basics Beautician Training3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 3,050
    Advanced Beautician Training3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 6,050
    Beautician Training (Evening)3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 3,050
    Make-Up Artistry & Hair Styling6 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Graphic Designing (Beginners)3 Months3 Days/WeekOffline 8,050
    Graphic Designing (Advanced)3 Months4 Days/WeekOffline 12,050
    Digital Marketing (Offline)3 Months5 Days/WeekOffline 8,050
    Basics of Fashion Designing6 Months4 Days/WeekOffline 10,050
    Advanced Fashion Designing6 Months4 Days/WeekOffline 15,050
    Video & Still Photography6 MonthsMon-Fri (Evening)Offline 10,050
    Computer Hardware & Networking3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 3,050
    Computer Hardware & Networking (Evening)3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 3,050
    Advanced Computer and Laptop Hardware and Networking3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Electrician Training3 MonthsTheory + On-SiteOffline 5,050
    Advanced Mobile Repairing3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Mobile Repairing Training3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Drone Assembling3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Drone Programming and Automation3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 10,050
    Aerial Photography and Automation3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 10,050
    Drone Delivery System3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Entrepreneurial Scope in Drone Industry3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    SAP (ERP Software Training)3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    AutoCAD 2D & 3D3 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Advanced Certificate Program in FMCG Manufacturing, Packaging and Enterprise Management6 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050
    Start-up Catalyst: From Concept to Reality6 MonthsMon-FriOffline 8,050

    For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the university.

    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Admissions/CIE, Jamia Millia Islamia, Invites Applications For 42 Short-term Skill-based Courses
    © 2025 HindustanTimes