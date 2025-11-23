CIE, Jamia Millia Islamia, invites applications for 42 short-term skill-based courses

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for admission to 42 short-term skill-based courses. Jamia Millia Islamia invites applications for 42 short-term courses

These courses, according to the university, have been designed to enhance employability, entrepreneurial capabilities, and hands-on learning.

Interested candidates can register by scanning the QR code provided in the notification, which can be accessed via the link below. The application deadline is November 30.

Here is the official notification

Classes are expected to begin in January, 2026.

Here is more information about the courses: