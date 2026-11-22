The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licences of two renowned e-commerce dark stores on Sinhagad Road with immediate effect on Saturday after surprise inspections found expired food products, poor hygiene and serious violations of food safety norms, said officials. The FDA said both establishments had violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and hygiene requirements mandatory as per Schedule IV. (HT) more

The action was taken under the Maharashtra government’s ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. The FDA said both establishments had violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and hygiene requirements mandatory as per Schedule IV.

At one e-commerce dark store facility, operated by Gajanan Inventories, inspectors found expired laddoos, pedhas and other food products. They also reported fungal growth on expired Ghastiram products, dust inside food containers, a broken ghee container lid and oil leaking from cartons. Food and non-food items, including soap and ghee, were stored together. The inspection also found poor sanitation records and pest-control deficiencies.

At the second e-commerce dark store, operated by Innovative Retail Concepts, FDA officials found expired cakes, pav, milk rusks and chutney. Inspectors flagged pest infestation, a damaged floor, dirty flooring inside the cold room and leaking oil packets. Food products were stored on the floor, while some pav (bun) packets did not carry manufacturing and use-by dates. Food and non-food items were also stored together.

The inspections were conducted by food safety officer Supriya Jagtap under the leadership of FDA joint commissioner (food) Shrikant Karkale and the guidance of assistant commissioner (food) Narayan Sarkate.

Karkale warned that establishments compromising consumer safety would face strict action.

“Any establishment violating food safety rules will face strict action, including suspension or cancellation of its licence,” he said.

Both establishments will have to comply with food safety requirements before further operations can be considered.