Union Cabinet passes resolution honouring PM Modi's record run in office

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister in consecutive terms, and members of the Cabinet gave him a standing ovation to mark the milestone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges applause from Union Cabinet ministers. (Handout)

The resolution came on a day when Modi surpassed the record of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in terms of uninterrupted tenure as an elected prime minister.

Modi surpasses Nehru's elected tenure record According to government figures, Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, overtaking Nehru's elected tenure of 4,398 days.

Nehru, who was first elected to office in 1952, served continuously until his death on May 27, 1964. His period as head of the interim government between 1947 and 1952 is not counted in the elected tenure comparison because general elections had not yet been held.

Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He began his second term on May 30, 2019, and was sworn in for a third consecutive term on June 9, 2024.

While former prime minister Indira Gandhi served as prime minister for more than 14 years in total, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest-serving elected prime minister in uninterrupted terms.

World leaders congratulate PM Modi The achievement drew congratulatory messages from several world leaders, who praised Modi's leadership and public service.

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said Modi had transformed India's economy and enhanced its standing globally.

"Warm congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. A true statesman who has transformed India's economy and standing in the world," Morrison said in a social media post.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the milestone as a testament to Modi's years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development and prosperity.

"This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Ibrahim said.

Leaders hail India's progress under Modi Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the achievement reflected the trust and confidence reposed in Modi by the Indian electorate across three consecutive mandates.

Calling Modi a "personal friend and trusted ally", Tinubu praised his commitment to national development and global leadership.

Former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih termed it a "historic milestone" that reflected the enduring trust of the Indian people and highlighted the economic, social and political progress India had witnessed during Modi's tenure.

"India's remarkable economic, social, and political progress during his tenure stands as a testament to his leadership," Solih said.

Kenyan President William Ruto also congratulated Modi, saying the milestone demonstrated the confidence placed in his leadership by voters in the world's largest democracy.

"This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates in the world's largest democracy," Ruto said.