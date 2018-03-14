Cabinet gives ex-post facto nod for India-Iran MoU on agriculture

The Cabinet gave on Wednesday ex-post facto nod for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between India and Iran in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The MoU was signed on February 17, 2018 during the visit of the Iranian President to India.

“Under the MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be formed to monitor the activities carried out in fulfilment of this MoU,” an official statement said.

The JWG will hold its meeting alternately in India and Iran once in every two years.

The MoU will be valid initially for a period of five years and will be automatically extended for a subsequent period of five years unless either party notifies the other party of its intent of terminating it.

The agreement provides for cooperation in the areas of agricultural crops, agricultural extension, horticulture, machinery, post harvest technology, plant quarantine measures, credit and cooperation, the statement said.

It also provides for cooperation in soil conservation and water management, integrated nutrients management, seed technology and agricultural marketing.

Livestock improvement, dairy development, animal health and other fields as mutually agreed upon fall within the scope of this MoU.

Cooperation will also be effected through exchange of experts, materials and information, exchange of trainees and scientists on study visits/training programmes, facilitation of relevant conferences and workshops and any other means as may be mutually agreed upon, the statement added.