...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Cabinet reshuffle call rests with high command: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says cabinet reshuffle decisions lie with party leadership as senior Congress MLAs lobby in Delhi for changes and representation.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Advertisement

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the decision on a possible cabinet reshuffle rests with the party high command, even as legislators from the state travelled to New Delhi to press for changes in the ministry.

Cabinet reshuffle call rests with high command: Siddaramaiah

Talking to reporters at the NR Pura travellers’ bungalow, the chief minister said, “A proposed cabinet reshuffle is left to the high command. There is nothing wrong in MLAs aspiring for ministerial posts visiting New Delhi.”

His remarks came as a delegation of senior Congress MLAs left for Delhi on Sunday to lobby the party leadership, seeking a reshuffle and greater representation in the cabinet. Several legislators with more than three terms are expected to meet All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, while also attempting to secure an appointment with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The group, which includes TB Jayachandra, the state government’s special representative in New Delhi, and assembly chief whip Ashok Pattan, is pushing for at least 20 of around 40 senior legislators to be considered in the reshuffle.

Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga), a first-time MLA from Mandya, said their position remained unchanged. “Everyone has the desire to become a minister. I have seen in the media that seniors -- who have won three, four and five times -- are going to Delhi to seek minister posts. I wish them well, hoping they secure ministerial posts and an opportunity to serve the state. The reshuffle is left to the high command and the CM,” he said.

He added that the group would decide its next steps soon. “We will meet soon and decide on the next course of action. We have already met the party state President once, we had a plan to meet the chief minister during the legislature session, but it was not possible. We will meet the CM and see what else can be done,” Gowda said.

Gowda also indicated dissatisfaction with the functioning of some ministers. “Some ministers are not available, work is not happening. Some are not available even on phones...” he said, adding that decisions ultimately rest with the chief minister and the party high command.

Responding to questions about delays in the reshuffle, Siddaramaiah pointed to competing priorities. “The reshuffle is pending. Elections in five states and the budget session may have caused the delay,” he said.

The push for a cabinet overhaul comes amid a broader leadership debate within the ruling Congress, fuelled by speculation about a power-sharing arrangement between chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar after the government crossed the halfway mark of its term in November 2025.

(With PTI Inputs)

 
cabinet reshuffle
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Cabinet reshuffle call rests with high command: Siddaramaiah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.