Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the decision on a possible cabinet reshuffle rests with the party high command, even as legislators from the state travelled to New Delhi to press for changes in the ministry.

Cabinet reshuffle call rests with high command: Siddaramaiah

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Talking to reporters at the NR Pura travellers’ bungalow, the chief minister said, “A proposed cabinet reshuffle is left to the high command. There is nothing wrong in MLAs aspiring for ministerial posts visiting New Delhi.”

His remarks came as a delegation of senior Congress MLAs left for Delhi on Sunday to lobby the party leadership, seeking a reshuffle and greater representation in the cabinet. Several legislators with more than three terms are expected to meet All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, while also attempting to secure an appointment with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The group, which includes TB Jayachandra, the state government’s special representative in New Delhi, and assembly chief whip Ashok Pattan, is pushing for at least 20 of around 40 senior legislators to be considered in the reshuffle.

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{{^usCountry}} Before departing, Jayachandra said the visit was voluntary and aimed at presenting their case to the leadership. “Current ministers in the cabinet have already spent about three years in office, they have been given an opportunity, and we will request that now the opportunity be given to senior MLAs. We will place our demand before AICC chief Kharge,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before departing, Jayachandra said the visit was voluntary and aimed at presenting their case to the leadership. “Current ministers in the cabinet have already spent about three years in office, they have been given an opportunity, and we will request that now the opportunity be given to senior MLAs. We will place our demand before AICC chief Kharge,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ashok Pattan said the group plans to stay in the national capital for several days to pursue meetings with the leadership. “Our agenda is only an immediate reshuffle. No discussion on leadership issue... Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar may also meet high command on reshuffle soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashok Pattan said the group plans to stay in the national capital for several days to pursue meetings with the leadership. “Our agenda is only an immediate reshuffle. No discussion on leadership issue... Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar may also meet high command on reshuffle soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, first-time MLAs have renewed their demand for representation, seeking at least five ministerial berths in any cabinet reorganisation. Around 38 such legislators had earlier written to the party leadership pressing their case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, first-time MLAs have renewed their demand for representation, seeking at least five ministerial berths in any cabinet reorganisation. Around 38 such legislators had earlier written to the party leadership pressing their case. {{/usCountry}}

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Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga), a first-time MLA from Mandya, said their position remained unchanged. “Everyone has the desire to become a minister. I have seen in the media that seniors -- who have won three, four and five times -- are going to Delhi to seek minister posts. I wish them well, hoping they secure ministerial posts and an opportunity to serve the state. The reshuffle is left to the high command and the CM,” he said.

He added that the group would decide its next steps soon. “We will meet soon and decide on the next course of action. We have already met the party state President once, we had a plan to meet the chief minister during the legislature session, but it was not possible. We will meet the CM and see what else can be done,” Gowda said.

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Gowda also indicated dissatisfaction with the functioning of some ministers. “Some ministers are not available, work is not happening. Some are not available even on phones...” he said, adding that decisions ultimately rest with the chief minister and the party high command.

Responding to questions about delays in the reshuffle, Siddaramaiah pointed to competing priorities. “The reshuffle is pending. Elections in five states and the budget session may have caused the delay,” he said.

The push for a cabinet overhaul comes amid a broader leadership debate within the ruling Congress, fuelled by speculation about a power-sharing arrangement between chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar after the government crossed the halfway mark of its term in November 2025.

(With PTI Inputs)

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