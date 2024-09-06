K'taka Covid management draft report: Panel finds ‘irregularities worth crores’

Bengaluru: The interim report of an inquiry commission probing alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management in Karnataka has made “serious observations” and highlights misappropriation of funds to the tune of “crores of rupees” by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, state minister H K Patil said on Thursday, as the document was placed before the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. A commission of inquiry headed by Justice Michael D’Cunha submits its inquiry report on Covid irregularities to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI PHOTO)

The preliminary report by the Justice Michael D’Cunha commission was mentioned by chief minister Siddaramaiah, during the cabinet meeting, and he has given the panel a period of six months to complete its investigation, Patil added.

According to people aware of the details, the interim report has recommended criminal action against those who were involved in misappropriation of the funds.

The developments came days after the commission, set up by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in August last year, submitted its interim report to the administration on August 31. The panel, headed by retired high court judge Michael D’Cunha, was formed after the public accounts committee, in a report last year, alleged irregularities in procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led to the deaths of people.

BJP leader and former health minister K Sudhakar, however, dismissed Patil’s remarks and accused the state government of “political vendetta”. He also said he is ready to face an inquiry.

Patil said the report runs into 1,722 pages and Siddaramaiah has asked officials to summarise it and submit a copy to him and before the cabinet.

“Justice D’Cunha has made serious observations. There are hundreds and hundreds of crores of misappropriation, mishandling and malpractice have taken place. The report has also said that there are many files which are missing, which were not brought before the panel despite repeatedly asking about it,” he said.

“Very soon, maybe in less than a month, the report will be examined and submitted to the chief minister and cabinet. The investigation is not completed yet. We have again given six months extension. The preliminary report has been given to the chief minister,” he added.

On the quantum of the misappropriation of public money, Patil said it is worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

The probe panel, in its report, has reviewed purchases and procurements to the tune of ₹6,651 crore made by family and health services, directorate of medical education, Karnataka state medical supplies corporation, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s central and four zonal offices, according to a government official aware of the details.

“The commission, however, has not yet submitted its detailed reports pertaining to the four zones and 31 districts for which it has been given the extension,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

“The report has recommended criminal action against those who were involved in the misappropriation of funds,” the official added.

Dismissing the state government’s remarks, Sudhakar said: “No inquiry panel submits an interim report. The government is indulging in political vendetta as the chief minister faces a corruption case and the governor has given his sanction to prosecute him.” He was referring to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against Siddaramaiah.

“Any decision on procurement of medicines such as testing kits were discussed threadbare with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, which had directors of Nimhans and Dr CN Manjunath, former head of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. I did not make any decisions on my own and I am ready to face an inquiry,’’ he said.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections this year, Siddaramaiah alleged there was sufficient evidence on the irregularities and that Sudhakar would “100 percent” be imprisoned if the matter was investigated.