Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Calcutta High Court orders release of Suvendu Adhikari aide
The single bench’s order had come when it granted Rakhal Bera bail in another criminal case. (HT Photo)
Calcutta High Court orders release of Suvendu Adhikari aide

Following the division bench’s directive, Rakhal Bera was released from Contai jail in east Midnapore district on Wednesday evening.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:18 AM IST

A division bench of the Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Rakhal Bera, an aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari. Bera was arrested in connection with a criminal case, even as a single bench on Monday directed the police not to take him into custody without a court order.

The single bench’s order had come when it granted Bera bail in another criminal case.

Following the division bench’s directive, Bera was released from Contai jail in east Midnapore district on Wednesday evening. “The division bench did not interfere with the order of the single bench,” his lawyer Lokenath Chatterjee said, adding that “the state government withdrew the application for Bera’s arrest in another case”.

