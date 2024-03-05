 Calcutta HC transfers Sandeshkhali case involving Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Calcutta HC transfers Sandeshkhali case involving Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

Calcutta HC transfers Sandeshkhali case involving Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Calcutta High Court transfers to CBI the Sandeshkhali case which pertains to the attack on ED officials

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the case pertaining to the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ANI reported.

The central agency is also expected to take the custody of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested last week from a house in Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district. Supratim Sarkar, additional director general of police (ADG) south Bengal, told reporters that the TMC leader was arrested in connection with the case related to the attack on January 5.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government had moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to the state police only.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday

Soon after his arrest, the Trinamool Congress announced the suspension of Shahjahan for six years.

On January 5, a team of ED officials that had gone to Sandeshkhali to probe Shahjahan in connection with the ration scam was attacked by locals. At least three ED officials were injured and their vehicles damaged in the attack by a mob.

Three days later, protests erupted against Shahjahan, with local protesters accusing him and his supporters of raping women. On February 18, Shahjahan's aide Shibu Hazra was arrested.

After Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Calcutta high court stayed probe against Shahjahan, the HC clarified that there was no stay and the TMC leader should be arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.(PTI)

