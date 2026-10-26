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‘Called her murderer in heat of moment over abortion’: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh denies abetment of suicide

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal in May.

Updated on: Oct 26, 2026, 18:29:58 IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Former judicial officer Giribala Singh reportedly argued in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday that while she was upset with her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's decision to go for an abortion, she did not push her to suicide.

Former judicial officer Giribala Singh (HT_PRINT)
Former judicial officer Giribala Singh (HT_PRINT)

Sharma allegedly died by suicide in May this year at her marital home in Bhopal. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe in the case, flagged sustained mental torture by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

What Giribala Singh said in court

During the hearing of the case at Madhya Pradesh high court, Singh argued that she had not subjected Sharma to any cruelty, news outlet Bar and Bench reported. The submission was made by Singh's counsel before Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari during the hearing of her bail plea.

Also read: 'Ask him to collect leftover of his wife': Twisha Sharma told sister-in-law in last message

Also read: In Twisha Sharma case, AIIMS' key report reveals skin tissues match gym belt

The senior counsel referred to the alleged chats indicating that Singh may have called Sharma a ‘murderer’ for going for an abortion and said, "Both mother-in-law and husband wanted the child, so if she has called her a murderer, does it mean she wants her to commit suicide?"

The counsel added that she may have called Sharma ‘murderer’ in the ‘heat of the moment’, but later apologised to her.

“All that Giribala has said 'murderer, murdered, murderer'... it was in the heat of the moment.,” the counsel was quoted as saying.

Twisha Sharma suicide case

33-year-old Sharma was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after her marriage to Samarth, who is also a lawyer. In the FIR, it was alleged that Samarth had taken her to AIIMS Bhopal, where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm. The doctors at AIIMS informed the police that she was brought in dead to the hospital.

In its nearly 600-page charge sheet filed before a special court in Bhopal on August 14, CBI has accused Samarth and Giribala Singh of “sustained psychological harm” on Twisha and charged them with abetment to suicide. The agency has kept the probe open into claims of dowry demands and dowry death.

“During investigation it has been established that accused Giribala and Samarth Singh have committed offences punishable under sections 85 (cruelty and harassment caused by husband and his family members), 108 (abetment of suicide), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma,” the charge sheet said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sana Fazili

Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'

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Home/India News/‘Called her murderer in heat of moment over abortion’: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh denies abetment of suicide
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