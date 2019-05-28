Calls for change of guard in Bihar Congress after dismal Lok Sabha polls results

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha and BPCC campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh have come in the firing line of some senior state leaders following the dismal performance of the party in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Former BPCC chiefs Anil Sharma and Chandan Bagchi said Jha should take moral responsibility for the humiliating defeat of the Congress nominees in the fray, while some others attacked Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Sharma said Jha should put in his papers and Congress should not to tie up with the RJD in Bihar for any future elections.

Senior Congress leader and nominee for Samastipur LS seat, Ashok Kumar, said that the party should take action against Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who had ignored his responsibility to lead the party’s campaign and remained confined to East Champaran, from where his son Akash Kumar, had contested. Akash, who contested on the RSLP symbol, lost to BJP veteran Radha Mohan Singh by a margin of about 2.50 lakh votes.

BPCC spokesman Harkhu Jha, however, defended the party president saying the resignation was not any solution. “The party must brainstorm the causes of defeats and learn from its mistakes. Congress has won one seat, Kishanganj, in the most adverse scenario,” he said.

Some leaders also blamed AICC in-charge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil, for surrendering potential seats to the RJD and other allies and selecting candidates with low winning probability.

Six state Congress chiefs have already resigned after the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. These are chiefs of UP, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Punjab and Assam state units.

