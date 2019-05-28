Rumblings in Rajasthan Cong, 2 ministers seek ‘accountability’ for poll mess

It seems all is not well in Rajasthan Congress as many political developments took place on Monday. While two ministers reportedly suggested “fixing accountability” of the Lok Sabha defeat and another allegedly resigning, chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Sachin Pilot were called to New Delhi by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to review the results. Also, two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs wanted to meet governor Kalyan Singh as they are reportedly not happy with the “attitude of the government” towards them.

Gehlot and Pilot are in the national capital for LS results review meeting as the party chief is “unhappy with the results”, especially in states where there party has a Congress government.

On Sunday evening, an alleged resignation of agriculture minister Lal Chand Kataria circulated on social media. In the letter on a plain paper, titled press release, it stated “taking moral responsibility of the party defeat”, “resign from cabinet”. However, the confirmation of the same could not be received from the CM or governor’s office.

Thereafter news in an English daily reported statements of cooperative minister Udai Lal Anjana and food and civil supply minister Ramesh Meena demanding “introspection and accountability” of the LS results. “There should be deliberations and introspections. The results should not be taken lightly. What Gandhi has stated should not go in vain, so that the party does not suffer such a defeat in the future,” Meena reportedly said. Whereas Anjana said the ticket distribution in Rajasthan was not up to the mark.

Talking to news persons on Monday, Meena expressed concern over the bureaucracy. “Wherever I had visited during the elections, the feedback received was that bureaucracy is overpowering and common man is not heard. In the coming time we will speak to the CM, deputy CM and national leadership that overpowering of bureaucracy should be stopped, common men and workers should be heard.”

He continued that the results should be introspected. The election was fought unitedly and it is everyone’s responsibility to introspect the results.

Congress spokesperson and transport minister Pratap Singh said fixing accountability is up to party chief Rahul Gandhi, CM Gehlot and state chief Pilot. “It is they who will fix the accountability and line up strategies for future. Migration is not an answer to defeat. The people have given us mandate and we will deliver. BJP should stop dreaming and making statements. Our leadership is capable and knows what has to be done and when,” he said.

Meanwhile, former mayor and Jaipur LS candidate, Jyoti Khandelwal, too expressed her disappointment of non-cooperation from few local leaders in the elections, and demanded a probe, alleging weak booth management in some city areas.

On Monday, the BSP MLAs sought time to meet the governor but the appointment was withdrawn. The development led to speculations of BSP withdrawing support to the government. “We have postponed the meeting with the governor as one of the MLA could not manage to be present,” said Sandeep Kumar, BSP MLA from Tijara (Alwar). “BSP’s support to the Congress government is continuing and will continue,” said BSP MLA Wajib Ali, adding, it was to be a courtesy meeting and some general issues were to be discussed with the governor, but was cancelled as one of the MLAs could not reach.

However, sources in the BSP claimed that the MLAs are unhappy with the government’s “attitude” toward them. “The party MLAs aren’t getting the treatment given to Congress MLAs, like the officials aren’t cooperating and their desires not being entertained while posting officials in their assembly constituency,” said a BSP leader. The meeting was cancelled as the people in the government assured to redress their grievances, he added.

