Campaign at Bhawanipore disrupted by TMC demonstration around BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

The final campaigning for the September 30 bypoll at Kolkata’s Bhawanipore assembly seat was disrupted on Monday afternoon when Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers staged demonstration, obstructing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and shouted ‘go back’ slogans.

Security personnel accompanying Ghosh had to escort him to safety. Two of them were caught on camera when they drew their pistols at the TMC workers, apparently to scare them. Ghosh also got agitated and shouted back at the crowd.

The incident took place at Jadu Babu Bazar where Ghosh was campaigning on foot. A BJP worker, Bharat Narayan Singh, suffered minor injuries when his associates got into a scuffle with TMC workers.

BJP Lok Sabha member and state vice-president Arjun Singh, who was campaigning at Sambhunath Pandit Street, faced similar demonstrations when he approached the location where Ghosh was surrounded. Singh had to leave the spot.

TMC workers also staged a demonstration near a podium, set up by the BJP for a roadside meeting on Ashutosh Mukherjee Road. Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, addressed people from the podium later in the afternoon. “These disruptions are being created to scare voters,” Adhikari said in his speech.

As many as 80 BJP leaders hit the streets to muster support for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on the last day of campaigning. TMC leaders and ministers also started campaigning early for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who needs to win the bypoll to continue as CM of West Bengal.

“Central armed police forces will not sit silent if incidents like this happen on the day of polling,” said Tibrewal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who also took part in the campaign, condemned the demonstration.

“The TMC must change its culture and start showing respect to democratic practices. Ghosh is a senior leader. One should at least respect his age. Do BJP workers demonstrate around Mamata Banerjee or her nephew Abhishek Banerjee when they visit Delhi?” asked Majumdar.

Transport minister Firhad Hakim, who led the TMC campaign, said, “Common people demonstrated against Ghosh. They should not have paid him so much attention. BJP leaders are irrelevant in state politics.”

Bhawanipore has 206,389 voters. According to TMC and BJP leaders, more than 20 % Bhawanipore residents are Muslims, while Sikhs and non-Bengali speaking Hindus comprise around 34 % of the local population. The constituency comprises eight civic body wards.

The BJP announced on Sunday that 10 leaders will visit each of these eight civic body wards. Their campaign started at 8 am.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the trouble in Bhawanipore. The returning officer has also been asked to examine video footage showing Dilip Ghosh’s security personnel pointing pistols at the crowd, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The Kolkata Police deployed additional forces in Bhawanipore in the afternoon.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “It appears that the TMC had made elaborate plans to create trouble. Our leadership is going to hold a meeting to review the situation. Can polls be held peacefully in a situation like this?