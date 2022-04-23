'Can we do it?': Boris Johnson on UK-India trade deal in sign-off video

The most crucial takeaway from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 2-day India visit has been the target of a free trade deal by October, by Diwali as has been specified by Boris Johnson. In a video message announcing the conclusion of his India trip, Boris Johnson answered the question: 'Can we do it?'

"I just give you the evidence of what we have already achieved on this trip. Deals worth a billion pounds, driving jobs in the UK to the tune of 11,000 new jobs. And that's fundamentally what it's all about. It's about driving growth and driving prosperity in both our countries, tackling the issues that are the priorities of the British people, above all, getting more high wage, high wage high skilled jobs," the UK PM said in the video message.

"And I want to say a big, big thank you to our Indian friends and back to the UK now.

The India-UK joint statement said the UK and the Indian sides are set to begin the third round of negotiations on the proposed free trade agreement from April 25. The two prime ministers set a target for concluding the “majority of talks on a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement by the end of October”, according to a joint statement.

"We are coming to the end of a fantastic couple of days here in India. And the agenda that we have now together is enormous and it's incredibly exciting. We are working together on clean, green technology, from wind farms to hydrogen. We have got a massive agenda on defence and security and of course we want to get our free trade deal, a new UK-India free trade deal done by October, by Diwali. Now can we do it?" Boris Johnson said in his video.

