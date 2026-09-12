‘Can we have a picture?’ BRICS delegates gather around PM Modi for photo op | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a candid moment at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday when a group of participants asked for a photo. The PM obliged, sparking a lighthearted interaction at the high-profile global event.

In a video of the interaction, it could be seen that a delegate asked PM Modi for a picture at the BRICS Summit venue. (Screenshots from video (Photo Credit: @PTI_News/X))

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In a video of the interaction, it could be seen that a delegate asked PM Modi for a picture. Follow live updates from the BRICS summit here.

What happened?

"Can we have a picture?" one of the delegates was heard asking as PM Modi was about to leave the BRICS Summit venue. The Prime Minister agreed to pose for a picture with the delegates.

Deep Dive What was the interaction between PM Modi and the delegates during the BRICS summit? During the BRICS summit, delegates asked PM Modi for a photo, leading to a lighthearted moment when he agreed to pose with them, sparking laughter among participants. Why is PM Modi's popularity significant at the BRICS summit? PM Modi's popularity is highlighted through remarks from the Malaysian PM, who noted that many people sent messages to convey their regards to him, indicating his international appeal at the summit. How does India's BRICS chairship theme reflect its priorities? India's BRICS chairship theme, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' emphasizes a people-centric approach and aims to foster cooperation and development among BRICS nations.

"You are so lucky, all the ladies," said the official who took the picture of the participants with PM Modi.

The comment prompted instant laughter among the assembled participants, with one of them saying, “We are all so lucky.”

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Modi walked alongside heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the BRICS Business Forum 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Modi walked alongside heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the BRICS Business Forum 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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PM Modi was seen holding hands with the leaders as they walked together.

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BRICS summit 2026

PM Modi on Saturday welcomed several world leaders, including Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to India for a two-day BRICS summit.

The theme of India's BRICS presidency is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

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The other leaders attending the summit in New Delhi are Iranian President Pezeshkian, South African President Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, according to news agency PTI.

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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Chief Zou Jiayi are also attending the key summit.

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Declaring the BRICS Summit 2026 open, Prime Minister Modi said India’s chairship is based on a “people-centric and humanity-first approach.”

“Greetings to you all. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome and greet all of you to India. India’s BRICS chairship is based on a people-centric and humanity-first approach. Resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability have been our priorities. With these priorities, we have placed special emphasis on connecting the BRICS chairship with the common people,” he said.

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"With this vision, more than 350 meetings were organised, and we had the opportunity to welcome your teams in nearly 30 cities. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active contribution and support in making India’s BRICS chairship a success," the PM added.

Taking place amid global conflicts, the summit comes at a crucial time of heightened international concern.

(with inputs from PTI)