Canada suspends popular visa program: Alternatives for Indian students

While Canada has ended their direct visa scheme for foreign students, other countries apart from Canada, the UK and Australia are becoming popular among students, reported Business Standard. Students favour the US and New Zealand more than the UK, Australia and Canada for studies abroad(Agencies/file)

In a survey by the International Development Programme (IDP) Education conducted this year between August and September, the US and New Zealand emerged as top locations for students.

Factors such as strict visa regulations have played a huge part in deciding what countries would be best for education.

The survey got responses from over 6,000 students across 114 countries. Indian students made up the largest group with 1,346 respondents, followed by 1,042 from China. Other key factions included students from the Philippines (414), Bangladesh (398), Pakistan (388), Nigeria (387), and Nepal (292).

While the survey saw a general drop in popularity for Canada, the UK, and Australia, Canada especially saw a massive decline, with only 16 per cent of students wanting to study there, a 9 per cent decrease from last year.

Additionally, the survey found that 66 per cent of students are considering multiple destinations.

One reason for this could be the recent deterioration of diplomatic relations between the countries and Canada's stricter visa rules to reduce immigration.

One of the IDP officials observed that young students have also delayed their plans or considered alternative options in order to wait for a more predictable environment.

“Students want stability. Unpredictable visa policies add a lot of pressure, and it’s becoming a key factor in decision-making,” said an IDP counsellor.

Indian students are now favouring the US and New Zealand. The survey showed a 4 per cent increase in US-bound students, reaching 23 per cent, while New Zealand saw a smaller yet significant rise, now attracting 5 per cent of respondents.

Visa policies are a key part of the process of scoping out employment and academic opportunities. IDP’s survey ranked countries based on students’ perceived benefits and saw that quality of education and value for money USA topped the list.