Indian students in Canada fearing deportation receive ‘stay’ orders; step lauded

Steps taken by Canadian authorities to stay the deportation of some Indian students who allegedly submitted fraudulent admission letters to educational institutes are a welcome development, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau too acknowledged the need for fair treatment of the students (AP)

Indian authorities in New Delhi and Ottawa had taken up the matter of the Indian students with their Canadian counterparts in recent days, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar had said last week it would be “unfair” to punish the students.

Some reports have said about 700 Indian students in Canada have been threatened with deportation for allegedly submitting fraudulent admission letters, though the people said the actual number is much lower. Most of these students had gone to Canada during 2017-19. After completing their studies, some obtained work permits while others continued their studies.

“India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities in Canada and in New Delhi. The external affairs minister took up the matter with his Canadian counterpart and the secretary (East) from the external affairs ministry raised it during his visit to Canada in April,” one of the people said.

“Some students have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices,” the person said, without giving details. “It is welcome that consistent efforts by the government of India have been instrumental in the Canadian government adopting a humane approach and taking on board the perspective of the students.”

The people said Canadian authorities were repeatedly urged to be fair and to take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault.

“It was also pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visas and allowed to enter Canada,” the person cited above said.

Canadian parliamentarians from different political parties also spoke in support of the students, and immigration minister Sean Frasier indicated Canada is pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau too acknowledged the need for fair treatment of the students.

Addressing a media briefing last week, Jaishankar said the matter involved students who the “Canadians say did not study in the college which they should have studied” and then faced difficulties when they applied for work permits. “Our point is that, look, the students studied in good faith. If there were people who misled them, the people who misled them, the culpable parties should be acted against. It is unfair to punish a student who undertook their education in good faith,” he said.

“If a student has done no wrong, they accept the idea that they have to find some solution for it. So, we will continue to press [this issue], and I would very much hope that the Canadian system is fair in that regard.”

