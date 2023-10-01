‘Cancel Swiss holiday on taxpayer’s money': Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra minister Uday Samant's foreign tour

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for the cancellation of Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant's upcoming tour of the United Kingdom, Germany, and Davos in Switzerland scheduled to begin on October 3rd. Taking to X Thackeray wrote, “Just a few simple questions for the industries minister of the Mindhe-BJP illegal regime in Maharashtra, about his foreign holiday on taxpayer money… Who are the participants in the so-called round table conference you will attend in London and Munich?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray(HT Photo/Vijay Bate)

He added, “When there’s absolutely nothing from WEF currently in Davos, Switzerland, what “inspection tour” will you be carrying out? Is it to do with traffic management there? Are you the guardian minister of Davos?"

“…The Davos “inspection visit” is a pure sham and he must cancel his Swiss holiday on taxpayer’s money. If there is so much available money with the State Govt to spend, why not release help to farmers or speak on Old Pension Scheme?” Thackeray said.

In a response to Thackeray's attack on ministers' foreign tours, Uday Samant said on Saturday, “CM Shinde has postponed his foreign tour because of the cloudburst occurrence in Nagpur, as well as current agitations in the state. Reports of him cancelling the tour due to someone’s tweet are absurd.”

On being questioned about his early visit to Switzerland's Davos, Samant said the government signed MoUs worth ₹80,000 crores in 2022. A total of 19 agreements were signed in 2023 and 70 per cent of the work has been completed, Samant noted.

In a post on X earlier, the Shiv Sena leader attacked Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. He wrote, “Foreign trips are in fashion for illegal regime in Maharashtra… Spending public money, no outcomes for state has been the norm for these holidays of ministers & officials in Mindhe-BJP Regime of Maharashtra… On asking questions, the illegal cm and the speaker have cancelled their tours (holidays), this week.”

