Union minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Murugan, wearing a traditional Tamil-styled 'veshti-shirt', led the Indian delegation at the prestigious event. Union minister L Murugan at Canned Film Festival with Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar this year for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ documentary.(Twitter/@Murugan_MoS)

“As a Tamilian, I am proud to participate in the red carpet reception of the world famous Cannes Film Festival today wearing the Veshti shirt, a traditional symbol of Tamil,” Murugan tweeted.

The union minister's attire showcased a combination of symbolism and global representation. On the left side of his shirt was the national flag, embodying the spirit and identity of India. Complementing the national flag, on the right side of his shirt, was the distinguished G20 logo.

“The embroidery on the shirt has been done by my local tailor. It makes me immensely proud to wear the tricolour on my chest,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

"Since we are doing so many events and showcasing our heritage at the G20 year-long plan, it is only fit that we tell the world about it," he added.

Sharing a video from the film festival, he highlighted the significance of donning a traditional dress adorned with the national flag, particularly at a time when India is leading the G20 summit.

The Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival also included acclaimed filmmaker Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar this year for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ documentary.

Guneet opted for an elegant golden-tone saree. Murugan attended the event the last year as well, during which India was honoured as the “Country of Honour”.

Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Cannes Film Festival is an esteemed annual event held in Cannes, France. It serves as a platform to showcase a wide range of films, including documentaries, from across the globe.

This year, the festival celebrates its 76th edition, taking place from May 16 to 27. Among the attendees making their debut at this prestigious international gathering are notable Indian celebrities, including Manushi Chillar, the winner of the 2017 Miss World pageant.

This year, the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival holds a special focus on India's rich culture and heritage. The pavilion's theme centres around Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, and has been meticulously designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. The theme, "Showcasing India's Creative Economy," aims to present India's vibrant creative industry to the global community.

Among the films in the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, four Indian films have earned recognition. Kanu Behl's 'Agra' will have its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight, marking his second film to be showcased at Cannes. His debut film, ‘Titli’, had previously been unveiled in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at the festival in 2014.

The union minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur conveyed India's steadfast commitment to becoming the global content hub during the previous year's festival. He reiterated India's aspiration to serve as a comprehensive destination for film conception and production.

Thakur will not be physically present at the festival this year but will address the inaugural session through a video message.

